All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


North Macedonia to transfer 12 combat helicopters to Ukraine

European PravdaSunday, 26 March 2023, 11:36
North Macedonia to transfer 12 combat helicopters to Ukraine

Slavjanka Petrovska, North Macedonia's Defence Minister, has said that the Macedonian government will offer to transfer 12 Mi-24 attack helicopters to Ukraine.

Source: North Macedonian news outlet Nezavisen, citing Petrovska on the air of the Alsat TV channel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Petrovska noted that the General Staff of North Macedonia had completed an analysis of whether the country could provide Ukraine with Mi-24 helicopters. As she states, a proposal will be put forward at a government meeting on 29 March to make a decision.

She stressed that this decision would not affect the combat capability of the North Macedonian army.

Quote: "All the equipment that has been transferred so far, apart from the fact that it is at the request of the Ukrainians, they need it, and it is equipment that the Ukrainian army is skillfully using. This is equipment that, according to our plans, is reaching the end of its service life," Petrovska said.

Details: The Ministry of Defence will also purchase new multi-purpose helicopters, presumably eight units.

According to Defence24 Polish news outlet, only 2 of the 12 Mi-24 attack helicopters and 4 Mi-8/17 multipurpose helicopters in the country are currently in use.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

These four helicopters and four more Mi-24Bs have been upgraded over the past decade in cooperation with Israeli company Elbit Systems.

They have been adapted to interact with NATO forces and are equipped with avionics that enable the use of night vision goggles (NVG) and the Aviators Head-Up Display (ANVIS/HUD) night vision system.

Background: Last August, North Macedonia handed over four Su-25 attack aircraft to Ukraine that it bought from Kyiv during the 2001 conflict.

North Macedonia also donated Soviet T-72 tanks to Ukraine, which it planned to decommission in the coming years.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Macedonia
Advertisement:

Kremlin predicts long hybrid war, so Russians should "unite around Putin"

Russian-linked church explains how it might be able to remain in Kyiv Monastery of the Caves despite eviction order

Russian-linked church appeals eviction from Kyiv Monastery of the Caves

Zelenskyy explains why it is important to win the battle for Bakhmut

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine: We are ready to see him here

Pentagon names "main need of Ukrainians" on battlefield

All News
Macedonia
President's Office confirms that North Macedonia has donated Su-25 jets to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Ukraine's military destroy boat of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Dnipro Islands
14:39
Partisans help Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack three control points and storages of Russia – National Resistance Center
14:38
Russia starts drills with Yars ICBM launch systems with claimed effective range of 11,000 km
14:16
Russian special services used teenagers to "mine" facilities in Ukraine – Security Service of Ukraine
14:07
Total control: Intelligence monitors nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
13:50
Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry summons Russian ambassador after NATO accession threats
13:49
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump's likely rival, to visit Ukraine
13:45
IAEA Director General Grossi arrives at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
13:43
Ukrainian Defence Minister tweets video of Marder vehicles in Ukraine and drives one of them himself
13:33
Medvedchuk-linked organisation illegally using Ukrainska Pravda brand – Chesno Movement
All News