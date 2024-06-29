Another security agreement: Ukraine's foreign minister holds talks in Balkans

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has met with Timčo Mucunski, the newly appointed Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, in Croatia to discuss the preparation of a bilateral security agreement between the two countries.

Source: Kuleba on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba reported that the talks focused on expanding bilateral cooperation and facilitating Ukraine's and North Macedonia's accession to the EU.

"We also focused on the preparation of our bilateral security agreement," Kuleba said.

Background:

On 27 June, Ukraine signed three new security agreements with the EU, Estonia and Lithuania in Brussels.

Ukraine is expected to sign a security agreement with Poland before the NATO summit in July.

