Sea mine detonates during storm, damaging several buildings near Odesa

Waves threw up a Russian sea mine on the coast near the city of Odesa during a storm.

Source: Odesa City Council; local news outlet Dumska

Details: The mine has reportedly detonated after hitting the coastal structures of a recreation area and a pier for small boats.

Several buildings were damaged.

The media reported that it occurred on the coast of the village of Sychavka.

The authorities clarified that due to restrictions of access to the facility, there were no people, and no one was injured.

