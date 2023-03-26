All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hungary supports ceasefire, but does not agree with Russia claiming occupied territories

European PravdaSunday, 26 March 2023, 12:53

Péter Szijjártó, Head of Hungarian Foreign Ministry, said that Budapest's call for a ceasefire in Ukraine and beginning of peace negotiations does not suggest they believe that Russia should claim all the Ukrainian territories it currently controls.

Source: Szijjártó said this in an interview with the AP news agency, reports European Pravda.

Details: Szijjártó noted that Hungary's position on the need for a ceasefire does not mean agreement with the fact that Russia will retain the territories occupied by it.

Quote: "You know, stopping the war and sitting around the table does not mean that you accept the status quo," said the Head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

"When the war stops and the peace talks start, it’s not necessary that the borders would be where the front lines are. We know this from our own history as well ... Cease-fire has to come now," Sijarto explained.

Hungary states that the supply of arms to Ukraine and sanctions are not the measures that will help bring peace to Ukraine. Hungarian officials have also repeatedly stated that negotiations between Biden and Putin are necessary to resolve the war in Ukraine.

In particular, in his speech before the UN General Assembly on 23 February, Szijjártó called for negotiations between the US and Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges the Hungarian Foreign Minister to stop playing into the hands of Russia and stop dreaming of negotiations of a conclusion of war without Ukraine’s participation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Kremlin predicts long hybrid war, so Russians should "unite around Putin"

Russian-linked church explains how it might be able to remain in Kyiv Monastery of the Caves despite eviction order

Russian-linked church appeals eviction from Kyiv Monastery of the Caves

Zelenskyy explains why it is important to win the battle for Bakhmut

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine: We are ready to see him here

Pentagon names "main need of Ukrainians" on battlefield

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Ukraine's military destroy boat of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Dnipro Islands
14:39
Partisans help Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack three control points and storages of Russia – National Resistance Center
14:38
Russia starts drills with Yars ICBM launch systems with claimed effective range of 11,000 km
14:16
Russian special services used teenagers to "mine" facilities in Ukraine – Security Service of Ukraine
14:07
Total control: Intelligence monitors nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
13:50
Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry summons Russian ambassador after NATO accession threats
13:49
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump's likely rival, to visit Ukraine
13:45
IAEA Director General Grossi arrives at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
13:43
Ukrainian Defence Minister tweets video of Marder vehicles in Ukraine and drives one of them himself
13:33
Medvedchuk-linked organisation illegally using Ukrainska Pravda brand – Chesno Movement
All News