Hungary supports ceasefire, but does not agree with Russia claiming occupied territories

Péter Szijjártó, Head of Hungarian Foreign Ministry, said that Budapest's call for a ceasefire in Ukraine and beginning of peace negotiations does not suggest they believe that Russia should claim all the Ukrainian territories it currently controls.

Source: Szijjártó said this in an interview with the AP news agency, reports European Pravda.

Details: Szijjártó noted that Hungary's position on the need for a ceasefire does not mean agreement with the fact that Russia will retain the territories occupied by it.

Quote: "You know, stopping the war and sitting around the table does not mean that you accept the status quo," said the Head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

"When the war stops and the peace talks start, it’s not necessary that the borders would be where the front lines are. We know this from our own history as well ... Cease-fire has to come now," Sijarto explained.

Hungary states that the supply of arms to Ukraine and sanctions are not the measures that will help bring peace to Ukraine. Hungarian officials have also repeatedly stated that negotiations between Biden and Putin are necessary to resolve the war in Ukraine.

In particular, in his speech before the UN General Assembly on 23 February, Szijjártó called for negotiations between the US and Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges the Hungarian Foreign Minister to stop playing into the hands of Russia and stop dreaming of negotiations of a conclusion of war without Ukraine’s participation.

