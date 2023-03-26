Russians attack Kupiansk on Sunday
Sunday, 26 March 2023, 15:19
On the morning of 26 March, Russian occupiers attacked the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, causing damage to private households and an apartment building.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast
Details: The State Emergency Service found considerable damage to private homes.
Advertisement:
The garage, the roof, and windows of a residential building, a fence, and a car were damaged.
Furthermore, a gas pipeline, an external wall, windows, entrance doors and balconies in a five-storey residential building were damaged due to Russian fire.
There were no casualties.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!