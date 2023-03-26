All Sections
Russians attack Kupiansk on Sunday

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 26 March 2023, 15:19
On the morning of 26 March, Russian occupiers attacked the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, causing damage to private households and an apartment building.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

Details: The State Emergency Service found considerable damage to private homes.

The garage, the roof, and windows of a residential building, a fence, and a car were damaged.

Furthermore, a gas pipeline, an external wall, windows, entrance doors and balconies in a five-storey residential building were damaged due to Russian fire. 

There were no casualties.

