Russians attack Kupiansk on Sunday

On the morning of 26 March, Russian occupiers attacked the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, causing damage to private households and an apartment building.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

Details: The State Emergency Service found considerable damage to private homes.

The garage, the roof, and windows of a residential building, a fence, and a car were damaged.

Furthermore, a gas pipeline, an external wall, windows, entrance doors and balconies in a five-storey residential building were damaged due to Russian fire.

There were no casualties.

