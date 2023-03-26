Number of Russian troops in Belarus has declined

The number of Russian troops deployed in Belarus has reduced, with around 4,000 Russian military personnel now stationed in the country.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, on the national joint newscast

Quote from Demchenko: "According to the information we obtained, slightly over 4,000 Russian military personnel are currently deployed in Belarus. Most of them are either taking part in joint [military] exercises or undergoing training.

This number is slightly lower than before because Russia has withdrawn those units that completed their training from the Belarusian territory back to Russia in order to deploy them to other areas, including eastern [Ukraine], where full-scale hostilities are taking place."

