All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Number of Russian troops in Belarus has declined

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 26 March 2023, 23:21
Number of Russian troops in Belarus has declined

The number of Russian troops deployed in Belarus has reduced, with around 4,000 Russian military personnel now stationed in the country.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, on the national joint newscast

Quote from Demchenko: "According to the information we obtained, slightly over 4,000 Russian military personnel are currently deployed in Belarus. Most of them are either taking part in joint [military] exercises or undergoing training.

This number is slightly lower than before because Russia has withdrawn those units that  completed their training from the Belarusian territory back to Russia in order to deploy them to other areas, including eastern [Ukraine], where full-scale hostilities are taking place."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Kremlin predicts long hybrid war, so Russians should "unite around Putin"

Russian-linked church explains how it might be able to remain in Kyiv Monastery of the Caves despite eviction order

Russian-linked church appeals eviction from Kyiv Monastery of the Caves

Zelenskyy explains why it is important to win the battle for Bakhmut

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine: We are ready to see him here

Pentagon names "main need of Ukrainians" on battlefield

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Ukraine's military destroy boat of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Dnipro Islands
14:39
Partisans help Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack three control points and storages of Russia – National Resistance Center
14:38
Russia starts drills with Yars ICBM launch systems with claimed effective range of 11,000 km
14:16
Russian special services used teenagers to "mine" facilities in Ukraine – Security Service of Ukraine
14:07
Total control: Intelligence monitors nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
13:50
Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry summons Russian ambassador after NATO accession threats
13:49
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump's likely rival, to visit Ukraine
13:45
IAEA Director General Grossi arrives at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
13:43
Ukrainian Defence Minister tweets video of Marder vehicles in Ukraine and drives one of them himself
13:33
Medvedchuk-linked organisation illegally using Ukrainska Pravda brand – Chesno Movement
All News