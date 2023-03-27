Zelenskyy says new measures to protect Ukraine from internal and external threats are being prepared

Following a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other security services, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said a number of measures are being undertaken to protect Ukraine from internal and external threats.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today [I held] a meeting with the military – a special military meeting with a special group of participants. I also held meetings with the security sector and with defence intelligence.

[We discussed Ukraine’s] defence and [how to] reinforce our protection from both external and internal threats. We are preparing appropriate measures."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that he always carefully studies the situation on the front and pay close attention "[to] the brutal battles that take the lives of our people every day and require constant mobilisation of our state and society every day."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!