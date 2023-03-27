All Sections
Zelenskyy says new measures to protect Ukraine from internal and external threats are being prepared

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOMonday, 27 March 2023, 00:14
Following a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other security services, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said a number of measures are being undertaken to protect Ukraine from internal and external threats.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today [I held] a meeting with the military – a special military meeting with a special group of participants. I also held meetings with the security sector and with defence intelligence.

[We discussed Ukraine’s] defence and [how to] reinforce our protection from both external and internal threats. We are preparing appropriate measures."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that he always carefully studies the situation on the front and pay close attention "[to] the brutal battles that take the lives of our people every day and require constant mobilisation of our state and society every day."

