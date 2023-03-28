Shop on fire in Kyiv's Sviatoshyn district

Explosions rang out in the city of Kyiv on the night of 27-28 March after an air-raid warning was issued in Ukraine’s capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko later reported that a fire had broken out in the premises of a shop.

Source: Vitali Klitschko on Telegram; Main Department of Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Kyiv

Quote: "The premises of a shop are on fire in the Sviatoshyn district. We are trying to ascertain whether there are casualties."

Update at 00:20: Klitschko said that firefighters and rescue workers have been deployed to the site of the fire in Kyiv’s Sviatoshyn district which broke out following an explosion. Early reports indicate there are no casualties.

At 00:45, Klitschko reported that the fire in the Sviatoshyn district had been contained. "There are no casualties," he added.

Emergency workers revealed photos of the aftermath of Russia's attack on Kyiv.

