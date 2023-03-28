All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Shop on fire in Kyiv's Sviatoshyn district

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 28 March 2023, 00:08
Shop on fire in Kyiv's Sviatoshyn district

Explosions rang out in the city of Kyiv on the night of 27-28 March after an air-raid warning was issued in Ukraine’s capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko later reported that a fire had broken out in the premises of a shop.

Source: Vitali Klitschko on Telegram; Main Department of Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Kyiv

Quote: "The premises of a shop are on fire in the Sviatoshyn district. We are trying to ascertain whether there are casualties."

Update at 00:20: Klitschko said that firefighters and rescue workers have been deployed to the site of the fire in Kyiv’s Sviatoshyn district which broke out following an explosion. Early reports indicate there are no casualties.

At 00:45, Klitschko reported that the fire in the Sviatoshyn district had been contained. "There are no casualties," he added.

Emergency workers revealed photos of the aftermath of Russia's attack on Kyiv.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media

Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner

Priest of Moscow-linked church assaults soldier in Khmelnytskyi

"We are heading towards military defeat": ex-leader of Russian militants in Donetsk creates "club of angry patriots"

National Security Council Secretary announces 12 steps for Crimea's liberation developed by council

Explosions rock locomotive depot in Russia-occupied Melitopol

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Commander of Ukraine's Defence Forces explains what to use to down Shahed drones
23:11
Russian media: St Petersburg woman detained on suspicion of murdering propagandist
22:57
Poland says it is setting an example for others, particularly Germany, by sending MiG-29s to Ukraine
22:05
Czech Foreign Minister: UN Security Council needs reform, Russian presidency is the latest proof of this
21:45
Russian Ambassador to Belarus says nuclear weapons will be deployed to Belarus's westernmost regions
20:41
Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media
20:28
Czech Defence Minister says her country will supply more military aid to Ukraine
20:09
Zelenskyy: Only Ukraine's victory will put an end to Russian terror, there is no other way to stop it
19:38
Russian forces carry out 5 missile strikes and 22 airstrikes on 2 April – General Staff report
19:03
Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner
All News