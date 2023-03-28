All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Shop on fire in Kyiv's Sviatoshyn district

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 28 March 2023, 00:08
Shop on fire in Kyiv's Sviatoshyn district

Explosions rang out in the city of Kyiv on the night of 27-28 March after an air-raid warning was issued in Ukraine’s capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko later reported that a fire had broken out in the premises of a shop.

Source: Vitali Klitschko on Telegram; Main Department of Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Kyiv

Quote: "The premises of a shop are on fire in the Sviatoshyn district. We are trying to ascertain whether there are casualties."

Advertisement:

Update at 00:20: Klitschko said that firefighters and rescue workers have been deployed to the site of the fire in Kyiv’s Sviatoshyn district which broke out following an explosion. Early reports indicate there are no casualties.

At 00:45, Klitschko reported that the fire in the Sviatoshyn district had been contained. "There are no casualties," he added.

Emergency workers revealed photos of the aftermath of Russia's attack on Kyiv.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: