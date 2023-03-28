Russian occupiers ban residents from moving between settlements in two districts in Ukraine's east

Ukraine’s General Staff reports that the invaders continue to tighten security measures in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Kherson oblasts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The Russian occupiers continue to tighten security measures in the temporarily occupied territories. There has been a recent growing trend of restrictions on the free movement of Ukrainian citizens between settlements.

Getting to some settlements without local registration is impossible, particularly in the Horlivka district of Donetsk Oblast and the Kakhovka district of Kherson Oblast."

