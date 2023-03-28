Ukrainian forces kill 570 Russian soldiers, destroy 13 armoured combat vehicles and 7 tanks over 24 hours

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Ukrainian forces killed 570 Russian invaders and destroyed 13 armoured combat vehicles, 15 artillery systems and 19 UAVs over the past 24 hours alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 171,730 (+570) military personnel

3,602 (+7) tanks

6,966 (+13) armoured combat vehicles

2,653 (+15) artillery systems

525 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

277 (+0) air defence systems

305 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

291 (+0) helicopters

2,235 (+19) operational-tactical UAVs

911 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

5,502 (+9) vehicles and tankers

287 (+2) other vehicles and equipment

The data is being confirmed.

