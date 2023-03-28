Ukrainian forces kill 570 Russian soldiers, destroy 13 armoured combat vehicles and 7 tanks over 24 hours
Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 08:07
Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Ukrainian forces killed 570 Russian invaders and destroyed 13 armoured combat vehicles, 15 artillery systems and 19 UAVs over the past 24 hours alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 171,730 (+570) military personnel
- 3,602 (+7) tanks
- 6,966 (+13) armoured combat vehicles
- 2,653 (+15) artillery systems
- 525 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 277 (+0) air defence systems
- 305 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 291 (+0) helicopters
- 2,235 (+19) operational-tactical UAVs
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 5,502 (+9) vehicles and tankers
- 287 (+2) other vehicles and equipment
The data is being confirmed.
