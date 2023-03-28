Ukraine's Defence Ministry officially confirms sending of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has officially confirmed that British Challenger 2 tanks have arrived in Ukraine.

Source: Iryna Zolotar, spokesperson for the Defence Ministry, in a comment to AFP, reports European Pravda

Details: "They are in Ukraine already," Iryna Zolotar said without providing any other details.

On Tuesday morning, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov posted a video of British tanks in Ukraine.

It was a pleasure to take the first Ukrainian Challenger 2 MBT for a spin.

Such tanks, supplied by the United Kingdom, have recently arrived in our country.

These fantastic machines will soon begin their combat missions.

Thank you, @RishiSunak, @BWallaceMP, and the 🇬🇧 people. pic.twitter.com/zoCRmKdBnN — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) March 28, 2023

Earlier on Monday, Reznikov said that he and the air assault troops were honoured to "test drive the latest addition to our armed units," the Challenger from the UK, the Stryker & Cougar from the US, and the Marder from Germany.

Reznikov praised the British tanks, calling them "military works of art".

"Having personally 'piloted' the Challenger as a participant in trophy raids, I can say that even a Rolls-Royce driver will not feel as comfortable as the crew of this military work of art on the road," the minister said.

Background: The Guardian reported that a group of Ukrainian soldiers have returned to Ukraine after completing training in the UK on Challenger 2 tanks.

