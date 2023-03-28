Russian forces kill 2 residents of Donetsk Oblast in 24 hours

Russian invaders killed two residents of the city of Sloviansk and injured 33 people in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "Russian army killed two residents of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast. 33 more people were injured in the oblast."

Details: As he states, administrative and office buildings have been destroyed in Sloviansk; five multi-storey buildings and five private houses have been damaged, and 28 people have been injured.

The city of Kramatorsk came under a missile attack late in the evening on 27 March. A kindergarten, a school and a business building have been damaged, with no casualties reported.

On the Donetsk front, the town of Kurakhove was struck seven times; the building of a state-owned facility has been damaged.

On the Horlivka front, two people have been injured, and two houses have been damaged in the settlement of Kostiantynivka. At least one person has been reported injured in Bakhmut.

Explosions rocked Toretsk and Chasiv Yar hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. The settlements of Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Fedorivka and Rozdolivka in the Soledar hromada came under Russian fire.

On the Lysychansk front, two attack drones struck the settlement of Zarichne.

