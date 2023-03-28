All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces kill 2 residents of Donetsk Oblast in 24 hours

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 28 March 2023, 10:04
Russian forces kill 2 residents of Donetsk Oblast in 24 hours

Russian invaders killed two residents of the city of Sloviansk and injured 33 people in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "Russian army killed two residents of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast. 33 more people were injured in the oblast."

Advertisement:
 

Details: As he states, administrative and office buildings have been destroyed in Sloviansk; five multi-storey buildings and five private houses have been damaged, and 28 people have been injured.

The city of Kramatorsk came under a missile attack late in the evening on 27 March. A kindergarten, a school and a business building have been damaged, with no casualties reported.

On the Donetsk front, the town of Kurakhove was struck seven times; the building of a state-owned facility has been damaged.

On the Horlivka front, two people have been injured, and two houses have been damaged in the settlement of Kostiantynivka. At least one person has been reported injured in Bakhmut.

Explosions rocked Toretsk and Chasiv Yar hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. The settlements of Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Fedorivka and Rozdolivka in the Soledar hromada came under Russian fire.

On the Lysychansk front, two attack drones struck the settlement of Zarichne.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
Donetsk region
Russia kills several civilians in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on first day of September
Helicopters crash: Farewell ceremony for fallen Mi-8 crews held in Poltava
Russian forces kill two residents of Donetsk and Kherson oblasts overnight
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: