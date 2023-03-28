All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces kill 2 residents of Donetsk Oblast in 24 hours

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 28 March 2023, 10:04
Russian forces kill 2 residents of Donetsk Oblast in 24 hours

Russian invaders killed two residents of the city of Sloviansk and injured 33 people in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "Russian army killed two residents of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast. 33 more people were injured in the oblast."

 

Details: As he states, administrative and office buildings have been destroyed in Sloviansk; five multi-storey buildings and five private houses have been damaged, and 28 people have been injured.

The city of Kramatorsk came under a missile attack late in the evening on 27 March. A kindergarten, a school and a business building have been damaged, with no casualties reported.

On the Donetsk front, the town of Kurakhove was struck seven times; the building of a state-owned facility has been damaged.

On the Horlivka front, two people have been injured, and two houses have been damaged in the settlement of Kostiantynivka. At least one person has been reported injured in Bakhmut.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Explosions rocked Toretsk and Chasiv Yar hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. The settlements of Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Fedorivka and Rozdolivka in the Soledar hromada came under Russian fire.

On the Lysychansk front, two attack drones struck the settlement of Zarichne.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media

Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner

Priest of Moscow-linked church assaults soldier in Khmelnytskyi

"We are heading towards military defeat": ex-leader of Russian militants in Donetsk creates "club of angry patriots"

National Security Council Secretary announces 12 steps for Crimea's liberation developed by council

Explosions rock locomotive depot in Russia-occupied Melitopol

All News
Donetsk region
Russian forces trying to capture Bakhmut, engaging their best units – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
Russian occupiers ban residents from moving between settlements in two districts in Ukraine's east
Russians attack Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka and Kurakhovo: buildings destroyed, one person killed
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Commander of Ukraine's Defence Forces explains what to use to down Shahed drones
23:11
Russian media: St Petersburg woman detained on suspicion of murdering propagandist
22:57
Poland says it is setting an example for others, particularly Germany, by sending MiG-29s to Ukraine
22:05
Czech Foreign Minister: UN Security Council needs reform, Russian presidency is the latest proof of this
21:45
Russian Ambassador to Belarus says nuclear weapons will be deployed to Belarus's westernmost regions
20:41
Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media
20:28
Czech Defence Minister says her country will supply more military aid to Ukraine
20:09
Zelenskyy: Only Ukraine's victory will put an end to Russian terror, there is no other way to stop it
19:38
Russian forces carry out 5 missile strikes and 22 airstrikes on 2 April – General Staff report
19:03
Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner
All News