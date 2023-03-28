All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attacked Kherson hospital at night, causing much destruction

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 28 March 2023, 11:13
Russians attacked Kherson hospital at night, causing much destruction

The Russians fired mortars at the Kherson hospital and also hit the industrial premises of Ukrposhta [the Ukrainian National post service – ed.] on the night of 28 March.  No casualties were reported, but the premises have been severely damaged.  

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration (OMA), on Telegram

 

Quote from Prokudin: "The Russian army is trying to destroy everything that improves the lives of Kherson residents.

Advertisement:

At night, there were strikes recorded at the industrial premises of Ukrposhta. Employees were not injured, but there is damage ."

 

Details: The Russians also fired mortars at a hospital in the Dnipro district of Kherson at night.

The head of the OMA published photos of property damaged by the Russians.

They show that the hospital's main building has been damaged, as well as the heating system, and almost all windows are broken, but people were not injured.

Emergency workers are on the scene.

 
 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: