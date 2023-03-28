All Sections
Russians attacked Kherson hospital at night, causing much destruction

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 28 March 2023, 11:13
Russians attacked Kherson hospital at night, causing much destruction

The Russians fired mortars at the Kherson hospital and also hit the industrial premises of Ukrposhta [the Ukrainian National post service – ed.] on the night of 28 March.  No casualties were reported, but the premises have been severely damaged.  

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration (OMA), on Telegram

 

Quote from Prokudin: "The Russian army is trying to destroy everything that improves the lives of Kherson residents.

At night, there were strikes recorded at the industrial premises of Ukrposhta. Employees were not injured, but there is damage ."

 

Details: The Russians also fired mortars at a hospital in the Dnipro district of Kherson at night.

The head of the OMA published photos of property damaged by the Russians.

They show that the hospital's main building has been damaged, as well as the heating system, and almost all windows are broken, but people were not injured.

Emergency workers are on the scene.

 
 

