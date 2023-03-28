Zelenskyy: Russians have destroyed and damaged about 500 churches in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Russians have destroyed about 500 churches and religious buildings belonging to various denominations during the military aggression.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Hundreds of religious buildings have been destroyed, damaged or looted as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. All religions and faiths have been affected, including churches, mosques, synagogues, and educational and administrative buildings of religious communities in Ukraine."

Russian terror destroyed hundreds of churches and prayer houses in Ukraine. For 🇷🇺 everything is just a target. But the rockets and artillery of the terrorist state did not break our humanity and faith. 🇺🇦 will win, life will win! pic.twitter.com/6YCxVwHMdp — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 28, 2023

Details: According to the president, all these are just targets for Russia. "But the rockets and artillery of the terrorist state did not break our humanity and faith. Ukraine will win; life will win!" Zelenskyy stressed.

