Zelenskyy: Russians have destroyed and damaged about 500 churches in Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 28 March 2023, 12:05
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Russians have destroyed about 500 churches and religious buildings belonging to various denominations during the military aggression.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Hundreds of religious buildings have been destroyed, damaged or looted as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. All religions and faiths have been affected, including churches, mosques, synagogues, and educational and administrative buildings of religious communities in Ukraine."

Details: According to the president, all these are just targets for Russia. "But the rockets and artillery of the terrorist state did not break our humanity and faith. Ukraine will win; life will win!" Zelenskyy stressed.

