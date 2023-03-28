All Sections
Another two men blown up by mines in Kharkiv Oblast, one killed

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 28 March 2023, 12:17
Another two men blown up by mines in Kharkiv Oblast, one killed
Lepestok mine, RIA Novosti photo.

In the last 24 hours, two people in Kharkiv Oblast have been blown up by anti-personnel mines (APMs). One man was killed, and the other is in hospital with leg injuries.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: A man, 62, stepped on a PFM-1 mine near a body of water in Buhaivka, in the Vovchansk hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. The victim was taken to hospital with a shrapnel wound to the left shin.

A 50-year-old man was blown up by an APM in the grounds of the Litieischyk Garden Society in Kupiansk. He was killed instantly.

On 27 March, Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Оblast Military Administration, reported that a 62-year-old man had been blown up by a mine near a pond in the village of Buhaivka, Chuhuiv district, and was hospitalised in a moderate condition, and that a 50-year-old civilian man was killed on the same day when he was blown up in Kupiansk.

The State Emergency Service notes that Russia has left many explosive objects in the territories that were previously occupied.

Rescue workers urge people not to visit forests, forest belts, fields, riverbanks, etc. All of these areas are potentially mined and dangerous.

Background: On 28 December 2022, a 7-year-old boy and his 47-year-old father were blown up by an explosive device in the forest near the same village, Buhaivka. Both suffered mine-explosive injuries and were hospitalised.

There have been regular incidences of people being blown up by mines in Kharkiv Oblast since it was liberated.

Advertisement: