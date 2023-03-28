All Sections
Russian hackers attack Slovak governmental websites after country supplies Mig-29s to Ukraine

European PravdaTuesday, 28 March 2023, 14:46
Russian hackers attack Slovak governmental websites after country supplies Mig-29s to Ukraine

A Russian cyber attack disabled several websites of Slovak state institutions and departments.

Source: This was reported by vosveteit.sk web-portal, writes European Pravda

Details: The targets of Russian hackers were the websites of the National Council, the National Bank and the Ministry of Defence. The attack came after Slovakia sent its first fighter jets to Ukraine.

The portal notes that it is clear from the hackers' message that the cyber attack is connected with aid to Ukraine.

In addition to hacking several Slovak websites, hackers from Anonymous RU also sent a warning that Slovakia should not support Ukraine.

"It appears to be a DDOS type of attack. This type of attack is characterised by the attacker sending so many requests to the server that, in simple terms, it crashes. As a result, websites and Internet services are down," the web-portal notes.

However, as noted, this time Slovakia managed to avoid a large-scale cyber attack like the one that happened in January, when the websites of state institutions and private companies were attacked.

Earlier, on 17 March, the Slovak government decided to transfer 13 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine at an extraordinary online meeting. The first four of them have already been sent to Ukraine.

