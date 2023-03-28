Yellow and blue drone found near railway close to Moscow

A yellow and blue drone with "Glory to Ukraine" written on it has been found in Moscow Oblast.

Source: Russian Telegram channels Baza and Shot

Details: The drone crashed in an area called Novaya Moskva [New Moscow – ed.]. It is painted yellow and blue, and the words "Glory to Ukraine" are visible on the wings.

According to Baza, the wreckage was located approximately 100 metres away from a railway track.

The crashed drone was found by a 53-year-old resident of the village of Svitino, who reported it to the emergency services.

