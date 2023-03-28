4 eastern cities still in epicentre of hostilities – General Staff report

On Tuesday, 28 March, Russian occupation forces focused their efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

Quote: "Over the course of the past 24 hours, enemy forces carried out 11 airstrikes and 2 missile strikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to conduct 10 further attacks.

Enemy forces are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and their outskirts remain in the epicentre of hostilities.

Ukraine’s defence forces undertook professional and well-coordinated efforts and repelled 24 enemy attacks on those fronts."

Details: The General Staff reported that Russia continues to maintain troops near the Russian-Ukrainian border in Kursk and Belgorod oblasts (Russia).

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Krokhmalne, Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Berestove.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces are continuing to assault the city of Bakhmut. Ukrainian forces continue to hold the city and to repel countless Russian attacks.

The Russians also conducted offensive operations on the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, in the direction of Stepove, Pervomaiske and Marinka (Donetsk Oblast), but failed.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces shelled the areas in and around Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Background:

On Monday, 27 March, the General Staff reported that the most fierce fighting was taking place in three eastern cities: Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka.

