Putin's spokesperson told Russian elites in late 2022 that Ukraine war will last a long time

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 28 March 2023, 19:25
Putin's spokesperson told Russian elites in late 2022 that Ukraine war will last a long time

Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, said during a party in late December 2022 that Russia’s war against Ukraine would last a very long time.

Source: The Guardian

Details: The Guardian reported that during a dinner at the flat of a senior Russian state official in late December 2022, whose guests included members of Russia’s cultural and political elite, toasted a new year in which they expressed hope for peace.

Peskov, who was among the guests, said, "Things will get much harder. This will take a very, very long time."

His words darkened the mood of the evening among the guests, many of whom have said in private that they oppose the war in Ukraine.

"It was uncomfortable to hear his speech. It was clear that he was warning that the war will stay with us and we should prepare for the long haul," one guest is reported as saying.

Background:

  • A recent Institute for the Study of War report said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was confident that he would be able to attain "complete victory" in Ukraine over time.

