Event in support of civil resistance movement in Ukraine takes place in European Parliament building

European PravdaTuesday, 28 March 2023, 21:53

An event to support the Yellow Ribbon civilian resistance movement in Ukraine took place in the European Parliament building in Brussels on Tuesday, 28 March.

Source: European Pravda, citing event organisers 

Details: As part of the event, members of the European Parliament could use spray paint to draw a yellow ribbon on a large banner.

The event was inaugurated by Vsevolod Chentsov, Ukraine’s representative in the European Parliament, Petras Auštrevičius, Member of the European Parliament from Lithuania who organised the event, and Anna Fotyga, Member of the European Parliament from Poland.

MEPs from Bulgaria, Belgium, Greece, Estonia, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Czech Republic, France and other countries all painted yellow ribbons on the banner.

Background: The Yellow Ribbon civil resistance movement emerged in the spring of 2022 in the southern city of Kherson, soon after the city was occupied by Russian forces. The movement quickly spread across other Russian-occupied territories: the cities of Berdiansk, Enerhodar and Nova Kakhovka, as well as Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts and Crimea.

Yellow Ribbon activists put up pro-Ukrianian posters and create pro-Ukrainian graffiti on the streets of their cities, and tie yellow ribbons – a symbol of resistance to the Russian occupation – to fences, trees, and even the buildings that house Russian occupation administrations.

