Nikopol Military Administration warns city residents of possible false flag operations during nuclear watchdog mission's visit

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 28 March 2023, 22:09
The Nikopol District Military Administration has warned the residents of the Nikopol district about the possibility of Russian false flag operations and shelling during the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) mission visit to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) later this week.

Source: Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of the Nikopol District Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Something is underway on the other bank of the [Kakhovka] Reservoir [the city of Nikopol is located across the Kakhovka Reservoir from Enerhodar, the ZNPP satellite city – ed.]. The occupiers say that they are preparing for an IAEA visit, and claim there is a possibility of false flag operations organised by Ukraine’s defence forces.

I would like to say that there were indeed false flag operations during the [IAEA] mission’s previous visits. But they were carried out by Russian forces, which deployed mortars and tubed artillery to shell Enerhodar and areas in its vicinity. Then they ‘retaliated’ by attacking the cities and villages in the Nikopol district.

All this was accompanied by a propaganda campaign undertaken by the Russian ‘disinformation’ media."

Details: The head of the Nikopol District Military Administration has urged the residents of areas near the Kakhovka Reservoir to avoid open areas and heed warnings of shelling.

Yevtushenko also called on residents of settlements located near the reservoir to spend the night in shelters or make sure they observe the rule of two walls [a safety rule whereby a person keeps two walls without windows between them and the street during attacks – ed.]

He added that the Nikopol district was not shelled or otherwise attacked over the course of Tuesday, 28 March.

Background:

  • The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, is expected to travel to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) this week.

