Russian reconnaissance company refuses to comply with command order – General Staff

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 29 March 2023, 07:14
The personnel of the Russian reconnaissance company refused to comply with orders, as did 70 people from Russian volunteer units.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Recently, there has been a tendency for the Russian invaders to refuse to follow orders from their commanders."

Details: For example, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on 23 March, about 70 people from the Nevsky and Veterany volunteer units were disarmed and taken to Makiivka, Donetsk Oblast, for refusing to perform a combat mission.

In addition, according to the General Staff, a similar incident occurred on 25 March. The personnel of a Russian reconnaissance company operating on the Avdiivka front refused to comply with an order.

