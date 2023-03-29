All Sections
Ukrainians will be able to see artefacts from Moskva cruiser on anniversary of its sinking

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 29 March 2023, 13:23
Ukrainians will be able to see artefacts from Moskva cruiser on anniversary of its sinking

On the anniversary of the sinking of the Russian cruiser Moskva (14 April 2022 – ed.), the National Military History Museum of Ukraine will unveil a new exhibition of artefacts from the sunken flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Source: ArmyInform

Details: Representatives of the museum said at a briefing in Kyiv that the exhibition will include a life preserver and a signal buoy from the sunken cruiser and many other interesting artefacts.

An open-air exhibition of destroyed Russian military equipment was arranged in Kyiv in May 2022. An exhibition of war artefacts also opened in the museum, to which the Kyiv Territorial Defence Forces donated the remnants of the first Stugna anti-tank guided missile, which destroyed Russian armoured vehicles.

Exhibition projects are currently on tour across Europe, where the items are exhibited near Russian embassies and diplomatic missions.

Learn more: Sinking the Moskva: previously undisclosed details. How the Ukrainian Neptune destroyed the flagship of the Russian fleet.

