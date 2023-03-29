Kremlin predicts long hybrid war, so Russians should "unite around Putin"
Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, believes that the "hybrid war of hostile countries against the Russian Federation" will last for a while, so Russians should "unite around Vladimir Putin".
Source: Russian Interfax
Details: Peskov evaded the question of when Russia's war against Ukraine will end, but he said that the "hybrid war of unfriendly countries against the Russian Federation" will last for a long time.
Quote: "And if you mean the war in a broad context – confrontation with hostile states, unfriendly countries, this hybrid war that has been unleashed against our country – then it will last for a while. And here we need fortitude, loyalty to ourselves, determination, and unity around the president."
More details: Peskov is sure that in the Russian Federation, there is an "unprecedented consolidation around the president, the supreme commander-in-chief, around the policies he is pursuing."
In addition, he declared that confidence that all the goals of the so-called "special military operation" [i.e. the war against Ukraine – ed.] will and must be achieved, "absolutely predominates" among Russians.
Background:
- As media reported on 28 March, in December 2022, Peskov declared that Russia’s war against Ukraine would last a very long time.
