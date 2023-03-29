All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kremlin predicts long hybrid war, so Russians should "unite around Putin"

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 29 March 2023, 13:22
Kremlin predicts long hybrid war, so Russians should unite around Putin

Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, believes that the "hybrid war of hostile countries against the Russian Federation" will last for a while, so Russians should "unite around Vladimir Putin".

Source: Russian Interfax 

Details: Peskov evaded the question of when Russia's war against Ukraine will end, but he said that the "hybrid war of unfriendly countries against the Russian Federation" will last for a long time.

Quote: "And if you mean the war in a broad context – confrontation with hostile states, unfriendly countries, this hybrid war that has been unleashed against our country – then it will last for a while. And here we need fortitude, loyalty to ourselves, determination, and unity around the president."

More details: Peskov is sure that in the Russian Federation, there is an "unprecedented consolidation around the president, the supreme commander-in-chief, around the policies he is pursuing."

In addition, he declared that confidence that all the goals of the so-called "special military operation" [i.e. the war against Ukraine – ed.] will and must be achieved, "absolutely predominates" among Russians.

Background: 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media

Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner

Priest of Moscow-linked church assaults soldier in Khmelnytskyi

"We are heading towards military defeat": ex-leader of Russian militants in Donetsk creates "club of angry patriots"

National Security Council Secretary announces 12 steps for Crimea's liberation developed by council

Explosions rock locomotive depot in Russia-occupied Melitopol

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:57
Poland says it is setting an example for others, particularly Germany, by sending MiG-29s to Ukraine
22:05
Czech Foreign Minister: UN Security Council needs reform, Russian presidency is the latest proof of this
21:45
Russian Ambassador to Belarus says nuclear weapons will be deployed to Belarus's westernmost regions
20:41
Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media
20:28
Czech Defence Minister says her country will supply more military aid to Ukraine
20:09
Zelenskyy: Only Ukraine's victory will put an end to Russian terror, there is no other way to stop it
19:38
Russian forces carry out 5 missile strikes and 22 airstrikes on 2 April – General Staff report
19:03
Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner
18:39
Hundreds gather at Russian-linked church in Khmelnytskyi where Ukrainian soldier was beaten
18:24
Thermoelectric power plant goes offline after Russian attacks
All News