All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump's likely rival, to visit Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 29 March 2023, 13:49

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to visit Ukraine on 3 April.

Source: Politico, citing two informed sources 

The sources spoke about the planned visit by Pompeo, who headed the US State Department during the presidency of Donald Trump, on condition of anonymity.

Advertisement:

Pompeo will have to navigate the security risks, as did his predecessors.

It is unclear whether he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or precisely what his itinerary is.

Pompeo is one of several leading Republicans seen as potential challengers to former President Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination.

According to Politico, this is an opportunity for Pompeo, a potential 2024 candidate, to show his support for Ukraine as it fights off Russia and differentiate himself from candidates like Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who have spoken more sceptically of Kyiv’s plight.

Background: Last year, Pompeo stated that he considered Russia's war against Ukraine to be genocide and that Putin would not stop if he succeeded in Ukraine's south and Donbas.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
All News
Advertisement: