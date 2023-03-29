Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump's likely rival, to visit Ukraine

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to visit Ukraine on 3 April.

Source: Politico, citing two informed sources

The sources spoke about the planned visit by Pompeo, who headed the US State Department during the presidency of Donald Trump, on condition of anonymity.

Pompeo will have to navigate the security risks, as did his predecessors.

It is unclear whether he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or precisely what his itinerary is.

Pompeo is one of several leading Republicans seen as potential challengers to former President Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination.

According to Politico, this is an opportunity for Pompeo, a potential 2024 candidate, to show his support for Ukraine as it fights off Russia and differentiate himself from candidates like Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who have spoken more sceptically of Kyiv’s plight.

Background: Last year, Pompeo stated that he considered Russia's war against Ukraine to be genocide and that Putin would not stop if he succeeded in Ukraine's south and Donbas.

