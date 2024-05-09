Zelenskyy signs law extending martial law and mobilisation
Thursday, 9 May 2024, 17:07
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed laws to extend the period of martial law in Ukraine, as well as to extend the period of general mobilisation.
Source: decrees Nos. 3685-ІKh and 3684-ІKh
Details: This is the eleventh extension of martial law and mobilisation since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.
Advertisement:
Background:
- On 6 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted bills to approve decrees on the extension of martial law and the duration of general mobilisation to the Verkhovna Rada.
- On 8 May, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) approved the presidential decrees extending martial law and general mobilisation until 11 August 2024.
Support UP or become our patron!