Zelenskyy signs law extending martial law and mobilisation

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 9 May 2024, 17:07
Zelenskyy signs law extending martial law and mobilisation
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed laws to extend the period of martial law in Ukraine, as well as to extend the period of general mobilisation.

Source: decrees Nos. 3685-ІKh and 3684-ІKh

Details: This is the eleventh extension of martial law and mobilisation since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

