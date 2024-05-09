Zelenskyy signs law extending martial law and mobilisation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed laws to extend the period of martial law in Ukraine, as well as to extend the period of general mobilisation.

Source: decrees Nos. 3685-ІKh and 3684-ІKh

Details: This is the eleventh extension of martial law and mobilisation since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Background:

On 6 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted bills to approve decrees on the extension of martial law and the duration of general mobilisation to the Verkhovna Rada.

On 8 May, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) approved the presidential decrees extending martial law and general mobilisation until 11 August 2024.

