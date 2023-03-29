Russia starts drills with Yars ICBM launch systems with claimed effective range of 11,000 km

Russia's strategic nuclear forces began training with the Yars systems, which can supposedly launch intercontinental ballistic missiles at up to 11,000 kilometres.

Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Details: Russia's Strategic Rocket Forces have reportedly begun training with the Novosibirsk Missile Unit.

In particular, there will be an "inspection of the Omsk Missile Unit with command and staff training with the Novosibirsk Missile Unit equipped with the Yars launch vehicle".

The occupiers' Ministry of Defence reports that more than 3,000 Russian servicemen and about 300 pieces of equipment were involved in the drills.

Russians plan to "practise the execution of manoeuvres with the Yars missile systems, which will cover the territories of three regions."

Quote: "Also, strategic missile forces will carry out a set of measures to camouflage and counter modern aerial reconnaissance means in cooperation with formations and units of the Central Military District and the Aerospace Forces.

During the drills, particular attention will be paid to use of drones of different modifications".

Yars, or RS-24 is a strategic missile system based on a silo-based solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile. The Russian Federation adopted it in 2009.

The system is equipped with a separable central part – from 3 to 6 warheads, depending on the modification; each of them can hit its target.

The missile's flight speed is allegedly up to Mach 14, and its explosive power is equivalent to a million tonnes. Propagandists claim that no anti-missile defence system can shoot it down, and one Yars missile is capable of destroying a small city.

The Strategic Rocket Forces (SRF) of the Russian Federation is a separate branch of the Russian Armed Forces, armed with intercontinental ballistic missiles with mobile and stationary nuclear warheads. These constitute the ground component of the nuclear triad, which also includes submarines and long-range strategic aviation armed with such missiles. The SRF are on constant combat readiness.

