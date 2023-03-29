All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia starts drills with Yars ICBM launch systems with claimed effective range of 11,000 km

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 29 March 2023, 14:38
Russia starts drills with Yars ICBM launch systems with claimed effective range of 11,000 km

Russia's strategic nuclear forces began training with the Yars systems, which can supposedly launch intercontinental ballistic missiles at up to 11,000 kilometres.

Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Details: Russia's Strategic Rocket Forces have reportedly begun training with the Novosibirsk Missile Unit.

Advertisement:

In particular, there will be an "inspection of the Omsk Missile Unit with command and staff training with the Novosibirsk Missile Unit equipped with the Yars launch vehicle".

The occupiers' Ministry of Defence reports that more than 3,000 Russian servicemen and about 300 pieces of equipment were involved in the drills.

Russians plan to "practise the execution of manoeuvres with the Yars missile systems, which will cover the territories of three regions."

Quote: "Also, strategic missile forces will carry out a set of measures to camouflage and counter modern aerial reconnaissance means in cooperation with formations and units of the Central Military District and the Aerospace Forces.

During the drills, particular attention will be paid to use of drones of different modifications".

Yars, or RS-24 is a strategic missile system based on a silo-based solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile. The Russian Federation adopted it in 2009.

The system is equipped with a separable central part – from 3 to 6 warheads, depending on the modification; each of them can hit its target.

The missile's flight speed is allegedly up to Mach 14, and its explosive power is equivalent to a million tonnes. Propagandists claim that no anti-missile defence system can shoot it down, and one Yars missile is capable of destroying a small city.

The Strategic Rocket Forces (SRF) of the Russian Federation is a separate branch of the Russian Armed Forces, armed with intercontinental ballistic missiles with mobile and stationary nuclear warheads. These constitute the ground component of the nuclear triad, which also includes submarines and long-range strategic aviation armed with such missiles. The SRF are on constant combat readiness.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
All News
Advertisement: