Putin assures Russians they lived longer than usual in 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin assured fellow citizens that life expectancy in Russia has increased before 2022.

Source: Russian state-owned media TASS citing Putin during the council

Quote: "According to Rosstat [Russia's Federal State Statistics Service – ed.], life expectancy in Russia has increased by 2.7 per cent – a year over the past year. Now it is 72.8 years."

Advertisement:

Details: Putin also stated that the death rate continues to decrease in the country.

Путін запевнив росіян, що у 2022 році вони жили довше, ніж зазвичай pic.twitter.com/vi3LWF1SpP — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 29, 2023

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!