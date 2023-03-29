All Sections
Putin assures Russians they lived longer than usual in 2022

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 29 March 2023, 15:50
Putin assures Russians they lived longer than usual in 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin assured fellow citizens that life expectancy in Russia has increased before 2022.

Source: Russian state-owned media TASS citing Putin during the council

Quote: "According to Rosstat [Russia's Federal State Statistics Service – ed.], life expectancy in Russia has increased by 2.7 per cent – a year over the past year. Now it is 72.8 years."

Details: Putin also stated that the death rate continues to decrease in the country.

