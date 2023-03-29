All Sections
Putin admits sanctions harm Russian economy

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 29 March 2023, 15:53
President of Russia Vladimir Putin has admitted that the sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation because of its aggressive war could negatively affect the state of affairs in the country's economy.

Source: Russian state-owned media RIA Novosti, citing Putin during a council session with parliament members

Quote: "The illegitimate restrictions introduced against the Russian economy in the medium term can really have a negative effect on it. In this regard, we need to ensure a sustainable increase in domestic demand."

Background:

  • The Wall Street Journal reported in its article that due to the war and the sanctions imposed against Russia, the Russian economy is beginning to collapse.
  • Prior to this, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the sanctions caused by Russia's attack on Ukraine did not seem to have much effect on Russia. 

