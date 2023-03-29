All Sections
Explosion thunders in Crimean settlement with military airbase

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 29 March 2023, 18:12
Explosion thunders in Crimean settlement with military airbase

An explosion was heard in the village of Hvardiyske in the Simferopol district of annexed Crimea, Simferopol district.

Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities, a project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty)

Details: Local Telegram channels publish videos and photos of the explosion's aftermath, which shook windows in the houses nearby.

However, Igor Chichkin, the Head of the occupying "administration of the settlement of Hvardiyske", stated that the "air defence was activated" and "no smoke is visible".

A Russian military airbase is located in the village of Hvardiyske.

 

