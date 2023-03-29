Explosion thunders in Crimean settlement with military airbase

An explosion was heard in the village of Hvardiyske in the Simferopol district of annexed Crimea, Simferopol district.

Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities, a project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty)

Details: Local Telegram channels publish videos and photos of the explosion's aftermath, which shook windows in the houses nearby.

However, Igor Chichkin, the Head of the occupying "administration of the settlement of Hvardiyske", stated that the "air defence was activated" and "no smoke is visible".

A Russian military airbase is located in the village of Hvardiyske.

В анексованому Криму в селі Гвардійське видно наслідки вибуху pic.twitter.com/48Mw6ATsQR — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 29, 2023

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!