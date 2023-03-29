Russians have partial success in Bakhmut, but Ukrainian Armed Forces hold сity – General Staff

The Russians continue to storm Bakhmut and have had partial success, but Ukrainian defenders hold the city.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 29 March

Quote: "On the Bakhmut front, the Russians continue their assault operations on the city of Bakhmut and have had partial success. Nevertheless, our defenders courageously held the city and repelled numerous Russian attacks.

During the day, Russia conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Donetsk Oblast. It shelled Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast."

Details: Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces launched five strikes on clusters of personnel and military equipment of the Russians. The units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-24M bomber.

The Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery hit two clusters of Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment, one ammunition depot and two fuel and lubricant depots.

During the day, Russia launched one missile and 16 air strikes and launched four MLRS attacks.

The possibility of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high as Russia continues to ignore the laws and customs of war and use terror tactics against civilians.

Today, as a result of an airstrike on the infrastructure of the city of Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, civilians have been injured, and private homes and civilian infrastructure have been damaged.

Russia is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. The settlements of Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka remain at the epicentre of the fighting.

Units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled 48 Russian attacks on the mentioned fronts.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and there are no signs of Russian offensive groups being formed. The Russians maintain a military presence in the border areas of Kursk and Belgorod oblasts. During the day, Russia attacked the settlements of Chernatske, Esman, Kucherivka, Bilopillia, Volfyne and Basivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as the areas of the settlements of Tymofiivka, Veterynarne, Hlyboke, Pishchane, Hatyshche, Vovchansk and Bochkove in Kharkiv Oblast.

During the day, on the Lyman front, invaders conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Vyymka. Areas of settlements on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts came under artillery fire. Among them are Kolodiazne, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, Kyslivka and Kamianka in Kharkiv Oblast; Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Kuzmyne and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; as well as Kolodiazi, Spirne and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, the Russians conducted offensive operations towards the settlements of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Marinka but to no avail. Russia attacked the following settlements: Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast.

During the day, on the Shakhtarsk front, invaders attacked the areas in and around Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians are on the defensive. They attacked the settlements of Vremivka in Donetsk Oblast; Malynivka, Huliaipole, Staroukrainka and Charivne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Vesele, Beryslav, Kozatske, Zelenivka, Antonivka, Dniprovske in Kherson Oblast; and the city of Kherson.

In the Armiansk and Dzhankoi districts of the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the Russians continue to build fortifications and trenches. Civilians are actively involved in the work.

