Anti-aircraft gunners shoot down Russian Su-24 bomber over Bakhmut

Anti-aircraft gunners of the air forces on the Bakhmut front shot down a Su-24M bomber of Russia.

Source: Air Force press service

Quote: "On 28 March 2023, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-24 bomber."

Details: It happened around 13:30 (Kyiv time) on the Bakhmut front.

Background: During the full-scale invasion, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 306 jets of the occupiers.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!