Germany to buy 10 more PzH 2000 howitzers replacing those sent to Ukraine

On 29 March, the Budget Committee of the German Bundestag approved the purchase of 10 Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers, which will replace the equipment given to Ukraine to counter full-scale Russian aggression.

Source: German Ministry of Defence; European Pravda.

Details: German parliamentarians have approved the allocation of €184 million for the purchase of PzH 2000 howitzers. The funds will be allocated within the framework of the Modernization Initiative, a security policy instrument of the federal government aimed at military support for partner countries.

Quote: "Since the German Armed Forces have transferred PzH 2000 to Ukraine from their stocks, the new howitzers are financed within the framework of the Modernization Initiative," the German Ministry of Defence explains.

The new equipment should enter the army’s arsenal in 2025 and 2026.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Berlin plans to purchase options for another 18 of these self-propelled guns.

The Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer is the Bundeswehr's standard medium-range artillery system. Depending on the ammunition used, it can fire at a range of more than 40 kilometres from a 155 mm barrel.

In total, Ukraine received 14 Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery systems from Germany.

