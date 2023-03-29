All Sections
President of Hungary: Russia must withdraw troops from Ukraine to achieve peace

European PravdaWednesday, 29 March 2023, 23:18
President of Hungary: Russia must withdraw troops from Ukraine to achieve peace
Katalin Novak, Corbis via Getty Images

On Wednesday, Hungarian President Katalin Novák expressed her support for a peace plan for Ukraine that does not entail a Russian victory and is based on "realistic goals".

Source: Novák at a press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a visit to Ankara, reported by European Pravda, citing HVG

Details: "We need a peace plan that does not entail a victory for Russia, but at the same time provides for fair and realistic goals," the Hungarian president said, emphasising that Russia must also withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

She also thanked Erdoğan for his role as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia.

"The ultimate goal is peace, which requires a common will, and we must do everything we can to prevent the escalation of the war. We need to calm down, not increase tensions, and the warring parties need to sit down at the negotiating table, and we need a peace plan," Novák added.

It should be noted that other Hungarian officials have expressed a less categorical position on achieving peace in Ukraine.

For example, in a speech to the UN General Assembly on 23 February, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó called for talks between the US and Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

And Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that Hungary has no plans to sever economic relations with Russia and "advises the entire Western world to do the same".

