Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy over 300 Russian aircraft – General Staff
Friday, 3 March 2023, 07:12
Ukrainian Defence Forces killed 765 Russian occupiers and shot down a Russian aircraft and a helicopter over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 3 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 151,370 (+765) military personnel
- 3,405 (+8) tanks
- 6,673 (+15) armoured combat vehicles
- 2,402 (+4) artillery systems
- 484 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 247 (+0) air defence systems
- 301 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft
- 289 (+1) helicopters
- 2,061 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs
- 873 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 5,281 (+17) vehicles and tankers
- 230 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment
The data is being confirmed.
