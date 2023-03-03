All Sections
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy over 300 Russian aircraft – General Staff

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 3 March 2023, 07:12
Ukrainian Defence Forces killed 765 Russian occupiers and shot down a Russian aircraft and a helicopter over the past 24 hours. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 3 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 151,370 (+765) military personnel
  • 3,405 (+8) tanks
  • 6,673 (+15) armoured combat vehicles
  • 2,402 (+4)  artillery systems
  • 484 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 247 (+0) air defence systems
  • 301 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 289 (+1) helicopters
  • 2,061 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 873 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats
  • 5,281 (+17) vehicles and tankers
  • 230 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

