Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy over 300 Russian aircraft – General Staff

Ukrainian Defence Forces killed 765 Russian occupiers and shot down a Russian aircraft and a helicopter over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 3 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

151,370 (+765) military personnel

3,405 (+8) tanks

6,673 (+15) armoured combat vehicles

2,402 (+4) artillery systems

484 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems

247 (+0) air defence systems

301 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft

289 (+1) helicopters

2,061 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs

873 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

5,281 (+17) vehicles and tankers

230 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!