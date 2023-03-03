All Sections
Ministry for Reintegration proposes forced evacuation of children from war zones

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 3 March 2023, 09:10
The Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories has drafted a resolution on the forced evacuation of children from war zones.

Source: Press office of the Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories

Quote: "The decree provides for allowing Oblast Military Administrations, in coordination with military command bodies and the coordination staff for mandatory evacuation, to decide on the compulsory evacuation of children with their parents or persons replacing their parents."

Details: During a meeting of the coordination staff for the liberated territories, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, it was emphasised that in the event of the adoption of the decree, such decisions could be made regarding individual settlements where active hostilities are taking place.

At the same time, parents will not be able to refuse to evacuate their children.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

