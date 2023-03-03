Ukrainian President's Office on explosions in Russia: control loss inside Russia

Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated that Ukraine is not involved in internal conflicts in the Russian Federation.

Source: Podoliak on Twitter



Quote: "Explosions at critical facilities; unidentified drones attacking Russia’s regions; clashes of gangs; partisans attacking settlements — all these are direct consequences of the loss of control inside Russia. And consequences of war…

Ukraine is not involved in internal conflicts in Russia."

