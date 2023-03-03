Ukrainian President's Office on explosions in Russia: control loss inside Russia
Friday, 3 March 2023, 11:16
Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated that Ukraine is not involved in internal conflicts in the Russian Federation.
Source: Podoliak on Twitter
Quote: "Explosions at critical facilities; unidentified drones attacking Russia’s regions; clashes of gangs; partisans attacking settlements — all these are direct consequences of the loss of control inside Russia. And consequences of war…
Ukraine is not involved in internal conflicts in Russia."
