All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian President's Office on explosions in Russia: control loss inside Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 3 March 2023, 11:16

Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated that Ukraine is not involved in internal conflicts in the Russian Federation.

Source: Podoliak on Twitter

Quote: "Explosions at critical facilities; unidentified drones attacking Russia’s regions; clashes of gangs; partisans attacking settlements — all these are direct consequences of the loss of control inside Russia. And consequences of war… 

Ukraine is not involved in internal conflicts in Russia."

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
All News
Advertisement: