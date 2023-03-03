All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Little Wagnerite" youth club run by Prigozhin opens in Saint Petersburg

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 3 March 2023, 11:59
Little Wagnerite youth club run by Prigozhin opens in Saint Petersburg

The Little Wagnerite youth club has been opened in Saint Petersburg. The building operates on a base of the Wagner Group PMC, which is orchestrated by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian businessman.

Source: The Bumaga (Paper) media outlet from Saint Petersburg

Details: The club was opened in early 2023, and its first meeting was held on 29 January. There were only a little more than 10 people there. 

Advertisement:

Members of parliament and law enforcement officers come to these meetings with children, and they offer the children to play a military UAV simulator. Organisers of this club have a goal to "instil love to the motherland" to pupils and students. 

Quote: "MPs of the State Duma [the lower house of the Russian parliament – ed.] – Vasily Vlasov and Maria Butina, pro-governmental blogger Vitaly Veresk who held lectures about tuning of arms on the base of the Wagner Group Centre, and blogger Yury Podolyaka have visited the ‘Little Wagnerite’ centre for over a month."

More details: Viktor Shmarkovsky, a Special Forces soldier, was present at another meeting. He was introduced as the head of the KUOS-Vympel foundation for state security special forces veterans. This organisation considers itself a successor of a department of the KGB. 

Shmarkovsky has said that he "radiated delta waves", and his brain was capable of surviving any hit "because of liquid gathered in certain zones". He has added that he was "a child of the first nuclear bomb". 

Alexander Tronin, an organiser of the project, has stated that currently, about 60 people are  members of the youth club.

Background:

  • In November 2022, the Wagner Group Centre related to Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian businessman who is also known as "Putin’s chef", was opened in Saint Petersburg. 
  • On 6 February 2023, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine recognised the Wagner Group as an international criminal organisation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
All News
Advertisement: