All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kherson detention centre guarded by convicts themselves during Russian occupation

Iryna BalachukFriday, 3 March 2023, 14:41
Kherson detention centre guarded by convicts themselves during Russian occupation

A detention centre in the city of Kherson was guarded by life-sentenced convicts during the Russian occupation.

Source: Olena Vysotska, Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrinform news agency 

Quote: "By the way, when we regained control over the Kherson detention centre, it turned out that it had been guarded by life-sentenced convicts who had arranged everything by themselves.

Advertisement:

They explained this decision by their desire to continue their lives in Ukraine and did not want to worsen their legal situation, so they did not surrender to the enemy and are looking forward to a review of their sentences. This deserves respect and attention from society."

Details: She said that Ukraine lost control over 11 correctional facilities and 3,000 people, who had been held there, in the first days of the war.

However, four institutions were liberated in Kherson Oblast, including a pre-trial detention centre and three penal colonies.

Vysotska also said that all of the convicts released by the invaders during their retreat came back to the Kherson detention centre.

Quote: "Everyone is back! One may call me naive if I say that everyone has come back. However, we understand that it is not easy to live in a recently liberated city with a lot of troops, checkpoints, and no power supply. So, of course, I understand that sometimes the convicts come back because they could not leave or hide.

Our military and police helped us identify some of those [convicts] at the checkpoints, and they were identified using the Register of Convicts and Prisoners."

Details: As she states, the detainees of the Kherson detention centre, along with the above-mentioned life sentenced convicts, have been moved to institutions in the cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa, "as it is still not safe in Kherson."

Background: 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
All News
Advertisement: