All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces arrives in Bakhmut for second time in six days

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 3 March 2023, 16:02

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Commander of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine visited the units defending the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Oblast on 3 March.

Source: press service of Ground Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "In Bakhmut, the commander heard the [subordinate] commanders' reports on the state of affairs in subordinate units, got acquainted with problematic issues related to improving the defence capability of our units on the front line."

 

Details: It is reported that the Russian invaders do not give up hope of capturing Bakhmut and continue to amass forces in an attempt to occupy the city.

 

The Russian invaders deployed the most trained units of the Wagner PMC and other regular units of the Russian army to capture the city. Intense fighting is taking place in and around the city itself.

 

The commander supported and encouraged the defenders with valuable gifts, letting them realise they are an example of perseverance, courage and heroism in the battles for Bakhmut.

Previously: 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • Syrskyi visited military units of the Defense Forces in Bakhmut and on the outskirts of February 25.
  • On 2 March, the UK Defence Ministry predicted deterioration of conditions for movement on the terrain in the area of Bakhmut, which is likely to give an advantage to the Ukrainian defenders.
  • In February, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, predicted that the Ukrainian forces would not retreat from Bakhmut.
  • Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, stated that the occupiers are losing seven times more soldiers in Bakhmut than the Ukrainian forces.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war

"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot

Zelenskyy makes series of dismissals in Security Service of Ukraine top management

Russians conduct 130 strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut in 24 hours

"People were lying on the road, slowly dying": notices of suspicion served for shooting evacuation convoy in Irpin

Russian soldiers execute Ukrainian PoW after he says "Glory to Ukraine"

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Ukrainian border guards share footage of Wagner Group fighters being eliminated in Bakhmut
23:21
Ukraine is privately asking US for cluster munitions for drone use
23:04
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war
22:24
"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot
21:43
Security Council Secretary assures that there is no question of Bakhmut's siege
21:27
Russia loses 5 times more soldiers than Ukraine in battles for Bakhmut – CNN
21:12
Kuleba calls on International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate shooting of Ukrainian PoW
21:06
Ammunition and responsibility for Russia: Kuleba spoke about what he discussed with leaders of German SDP
20:53
Ukraine's Security Service to investigate shooting of Ukrainian soldier
20:49
The General Staff: The occupiers set up a military medical commission in a hotel in Kadiivka - the wounded are being returned to the front
All News