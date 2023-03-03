Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces arrives in Bakhmut for second time in six days

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Commander of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine visited the units defending the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Oblast on 3 March.

Source: press service of Ground Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "In Bakhmut, the commander heard the [subordinate] commanders' reports on the state of affairs in subordinate units, got acquainted with problematic issues related to improving the defence capability of our units on the front line."

Details: It is reported that the Russian invaders do not give up hope of capturing Bakhmut and continue to amass forces in an attempt to occupy the city.

The Russian invaders deployed the most trained units of the Wagner PMC and other regular units of the Russian army to capture the city. Intense fighting is taking place in and around the city itself.

The commander supported and encouraged the defenders with valuable gifts, letting them realise they are an example of perseverance, courage and heroism in the battles for Bakhmut.

Previously:

Syrskyi visited military units of the Defense Forces in Bakhmut and on the outskirts of February 25.

On 2 March, the UK Defence Ministry predicted deterioration of conditions for movement on the terrain in the area of Bakhmut, which is likely to give an advantage to the Ukrainian defenders.

In February, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, predicted that the Ukrainian forces would not retreat from Bakhmut.

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, stated that the occupiers are losing seven times more soldiers in Bakhmut than the Ukrainian forces.

