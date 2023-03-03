Almost half of Sevastopol is without power: occupiers report power surge

There is no electricity in the houses of almost half of the residents of the occupied city of Sevastopol on the evening of 3 March, the "authorities" claim that there was a "power surge".

Source: Krym.Realii with reference to the "Deputy Head" of the Russia-appointed "mayor" of Sevastopol, Evgeny Gorlov

Details: According to him, a "power surge" occurred in the high-voltage electrical networks of Sevastopolenergo [the energy company of the city of Sevastopol – ed.]. The occupying authorities are working to restore the supply of electricity to consumers and find out the reasons [for the blackout].

The media reported that, at the moment, almost half of the city is without electricity.

