All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Almost half of Sevastopol is without power: occupiers report power surge

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 3 March 2023, 18:45
Almost half of Sevastopol is without power: occupiers report power surge

There is no electricity in the houses of almost half of the residents of the occupied city of Sevastopol on the evening of 3 March, the "authorities" claim that there was a "power surge".

Source: Krym.Realii with reference to the "Deputy Head" of the Russia-appointed "mayor" of Sevastopol, Evgeny Gorlov

Details: According to him, a "power surge" occurred in the high-voltage electrical networks of Sevastopolenergo [the energy company of the city of Sevastopol – ed.]. The occupying authorities are working to restore the supply of electricity to consumers and find out the reasons [for the blackout].

Advertisement:

The media reported that, at the moment, almost half of the city is without electricity.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
All News
Advertisement: