Russia fires about 100 shells in Nikopol district in a day: dozens of houses damaged

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 3 March 2023, 20:48

On 3 March, Russian military personnel fired about a hundred shells on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging cars, dozens of private homes and a social institution.

Source: Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, on Telegram

Quote from Lukashuk: "Nikopol district is again under enemy fire. During the day, the area was subjected to seven enemy attacks: Russian invaders used heavy artillery to hit the Marhanets and Myrove hromadas [administrative units designating towns, several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.], firing about a hundred shells."

Details: The head of the oblast military administration reported that the Russians hit a social institution in the Marhanets hromada. In addition, as a result of the shelling, almost 30 buildings were damaged, of which 17 were private houses, and 12 were outbuildings. One outbuilding was completely destroyed. Three cars, a gas pipeline, and power grids were also damaged. 

No attacks were recorded in other districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Lukashuk added that there were no injuries.

 
 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

