Russia fires about 100 shells in Nikopol district in a day: dozens of houses damaged

On 3 March, Russian military personnel fired about a hundred shells on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging cars, dozens of private homes and a social institution.

Source: Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, on Telegram

Quote from Lukashuk: "Nikopol district is again under enemy fire. During the day, the area was subjected to seven enemy attacks: Russian invaders used heavy artillery to hit the Marhanets and Myrove hromadas [administrative units designating towns, several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.], firing about a hundred shells."

Details: The head of the oblast military administration reported that the Russians hit a social institution in the Marhanets hromada. In addition, as a result of the shelling, almost 30 buildings were damaged, of which 17 were private houses, and 12 were outbuildings. One outbuilding was completely destroyed. Three cars, a gas pipeline, and power grids were also damaged.

No attacks were recorded in other districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Lukashuk added that there were no injuries.

