"Hybrid tribunal" against Russia is not removed from discussion despite Ukraine's protests – European Commission

The EU continues to discuss the creation of a so-called "hybrid tribunal" that could bring Russia to justice for committing the crime of aggression, despite the protests of Ukraine.

Source: Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice, during a conversation with journalists in Lviv on the sidelines of the United for Justice conference, answering questions from European Pravda.

Reynders made it clear that the discussion of the creation of a so-called "hybrid tribunal" was not removed from the agenda, although the Ukrainian side did not accept such an option.

"I am very open to creating a special tribunal, organising the trial. But we must be sure that we have the support of a large part of the international community. I knew from the very beginning that Ukraine's first idea was to create a special tribunal, which means making an international agreement, which will take some time," Reynders explained.

The European commissioner stressed that the European Commission is "very open" to supporting the creation of a special tribunal, which Ukraine wants. "But we must convince others, and we are not there yet," he added, noting that it is necessary to convince not only EU members but also states outside its borders.

"That's why we [are working – ed.] with different options – a special tribunal or a hybrid tribunal, a lot of complex mixed decisions," Reynders said.

As reported, the Office of President Zelenskyy publicly declared the unacceptability of the idea of creating a so-called "hybrid tribunal" as a tool for investigating the crime of aggression of the Russian Federation.

Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, explained that the "hybrid tribunal" does not guarantee that it will lead to the lifting of immunity from Putin, Lavrov and Mishustin.

In winter, Annalena Baerbock, German Minister of Foreign Affairs, supported the creation of a tribunal based on Ukrainian legislation in the Hague, that is, a "hybrid tribunal", but faced resistance to this idea in the EU.

