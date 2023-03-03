All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Hybrid tribunal" against Russia is not removed from discussion despite Ukraine's protests – European Commission

European PravdaFriday, 3 March 2023, 19:50
Hybrid tribunal against Russia is not removed from discussion despite Ukraine's protests – European Commission

The EU continues to discuss the creation of a so-called "hybrid tribunal" that could bring  Russia to justice for committing the crime of aggression, despite the protests of Ukraine.

Source: Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice, during a conversation with journalists in Lviv on the sidelines of the United for Justice conference, answering questions from European Pravda.

Reynders made it clear that the discussion of the creation of a so-called "hybrid tribunal" was not removed from the agenda, although the Ukrainian side did not accept such an option.

Advertisement:

"I am very open to creating a special tribunal, organising the trial. But we must be sure that we have the support of a large part of the international community. I knew from the very beginning that Ukraine's first idea was to create a special tribunal, which means making an international agreement, which will take some time," Reynders explained.

The European commissioner stressed that the European Commission is "very open" to supporting the creation of a special tribunal, which Ukraine wants. "But we must convince others, and we are not there yet," he added, noting that it is necessary to convince not only EU members but also states outside its borders.

"That's why we [are working – ed.] with different options – a special tribunal or a hybrid tribunal, a lot of complex mixed decisions," Reynders said.

As reported, the Office of President Zelenskyy publicly declared the unacceptability of the idea of creating a so-called "hybrid tribunal" as a tool for investigating the crime of aggression of the Russian Federation.

Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, explained that the "hybrid tribunal" does not guarantee that it will lead to the lifting of immunity from Putin, Lavrov and Mishustin. 

In winter, Annalena Baerbock, German Minister of Foreign Affairs, supported the creation of a tribunal based on Ukrainian legislation in the Hague, that is, a "hybrid tribunal", but faced resistance to this idea in the EU.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
All News
Advertisement: