US to join work of team investigating war crimes of Russia

The United States has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which is investigating Russia's war crimes in Ukraine.

The relevant memorandum was signed on the sidelines of the United for Justice conference on 3 March, the correspondent of European Pravda reports.

"I believe that the memorandum of understanding signed between the Joint Investigation Team and the US Department of Justice will allow us to strengthen cooperation in a complementary way," commented Andrii Kostin, Ukrainian prosecutor.

Merrick Garland, Head of the US Department of Justice, who signed the document from the United States, noted that "the tools of justice should be as strong as the tools of war. That's why we're here".

"The memorandum of understanding will formalise and strengthen coordination between the United States and the JIT member countries... We will contribute and provide all support from the US government," he added.

Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania established a joint working group, which will investigate war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine on 25 March.

Subsequently, the group was joined by Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia and Romania. Also, members of the group are Eurojust and, for the first time in its history, the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

Among other things, the participating countries communicate with Ukrainian citizens, victims and witnesses, who are on their territory.

