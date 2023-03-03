All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US to join work of team investigating war crimes of Russia

European PravdaFriday, 3 March 2023, 20:34

The United States has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which is investigating Russia's war crimes in Ukraine. 

The relevant memorandum was signed on the sidelines of the United for Justice conference on 3 March, the correspondent of European Pravda reports. 

"I believe that the memorandum of understanding signed between the Joint Investigation Team and the US Department of Justice will allow us to strengthen cooperation in a complementary way," commented Andrii Kostin, Ukrainian prosecutor.

Advertisement:

Merrick Garland, Head of the US Department of Justice, who signed the document from the United States, noted that "the tools of justice should be as strong as the tools of war. That's why we're here".

"The memorandum of understanding will formalise and strengthen coordination between the United States and the JIT member countries... We will contribute and provide all support from the US government," he added.

Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania established a joint working group, which will investigate war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine on 25 March. 

Subsequently, the group was joined by Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia and Romania. Also, members of the group are Eurojust and, for the first time in its history, the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

Among other things, the participating countries communicate with Ukrainian citizens, victims and witnesses, who are on their territory.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
All News
Advertisement: