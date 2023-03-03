All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Serbian foreign minister denies Moscow's claim regarding supply of ammunition to Ukraine

European PravdaFriday, 3 March 2023, 22:00

Serbia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ivica Dačić, has stated that Belgrade is not supplying weapons to Ukraine.

This is being reported by European Pravda with reference to the Guardian.

"I can say that because my ministry gives the permission for (arms) exports…Serbia does not deliver military equipment to any country that we believe would be problematic in any way," he said.

Advertisement:

Earlier, Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Moscow's Balkan ally had supplied thousands of rockets to Ukraine.

Zakharova referred to reports in the media that a Serbian state-owned arms factory recently delivered about 3,500 rockets for the Grad MLRSs that are used by both Russian and Ukrainian forces.

She added that the possible arming of Ukraine is a "serious issue" for Serbian-Russian relations.

Background: The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, announced that he would take measures against Serbs who decide to join the ranks of the Wagner private military company and go to fight in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
All News
Advertisement: