Serbian foreign minister denies Moscow's claim regarding supply of ammunition to Ukraine

Serbia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ivica Dačić, has stated that Belgrade is not supplying weapons to Ukraine.

"I can say that because my ministry gives the permission for (arms) exports…Serbia does not deliver military equipment to any country that we believe would be problematic in any way," he said.

Earlier, Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Moscow's Balkan ally had supplied thousands of rockets to Ukraine.

Zakharova referred to reports in the media that a Serbian state-owned arms factory recently delivered about 3,500 rockets for the Grad MLRSs that are used by both Russian and Ukrainian forces.

She added that the possible arming of Ukraine is a "serious issue" for Serbian-Russian relations.

Background: The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, announced that he would take measures against Serbs who decide to join the ranks of the Wagner private military company and go to fight in Ukraine.

