All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin might visit Türkiye on 27 April – Erdoğan

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 30 March 2023, 00:51
Putin might visit Türkiye on 27 April – Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Erdoğan has said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin may visit Türkiye on 27 April to attend the opening of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which has been built by Rosatom.

Source: Erdoğan's interview with ATV TV channel

Quote: "Putin may fly to Türkiye on 27 April for the opening ceremony [of the nuclear power plant – ed.] or take part in the ceremony online."

Advertisement:

For reference: Türkiye has not ratified the Rome Statute, and therefore does not recognise the decisions of the International Criminal Court. In the event of Putin's visit, Turkish law enforcement officers will not be obliged to comply with the decision of the ICC, which issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
All News
Advertisement: