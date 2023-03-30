All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Armed Forces repel 60 Russian attacks – General Staff report

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 30 March 2023, 06:32
Ukraine's Armed Forces repel 60 Russian attacks – General Staff report

On 29 March, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled more than 60 Russian attacks on 4 fronts.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces report on Facebook

Quote: "Over the last day, the enemy delivered 5 missile and 25 air strikes, and carried out 34 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

As a result of an air strike on the infrastructure of Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, and Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, civilians were injured, private houses and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

The enemy is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Ukrainian Armed Forces units repelled over 60 enemy attacks. Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka remain in the epicentre of the fighting."

Details: On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. Over the past day, the Russians fired on the settlements of Chernatske, Esman, Kucherivka, Bilopillia, Volfyne and Basivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as more than 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, including Udy, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Krasne, Pishchane, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Bochkove and Komisarove.

On the Lyman front, over the last 24 hours, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives in and around Stelmakhivka and Vyimka. The invaders deployed artillery to fire on Kupiansk, Kolodiazne, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Petropavlivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast; Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Kuzmyne, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Kolodiazi, Spirne and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers continued their assault on the city of Bakhmut. In the course of the Russians’ assault, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 28 attacks. At the same time, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka. They also fired on the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Novomarkove and Oleksandro-Shultyne in Donetsk Oblast.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive actions towards Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. The invaders also fired on Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaisk, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Velyka Novosilka came under Russian fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians continue to conduct defensive actions. 

They fired on more than 20 settlements, including Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Staroukrainka, Charivne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoberyslav, Tomaryne, Rozlyv in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson itself.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force delivered 5 strikes on clusters of occupiers' personnel, and air defence units destroyed a Russian Su-24M bomber.

Units of Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery destroyed 3 clusters of Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment, an electronic warfare station, an ammunition storage point and 2 Russian fuel and lubricant depots.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media

Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner

Priest of Moscow-linked church assaults soldier in Khmelnytskyi

"We are heading towards military defeat": ex-leader of Russian militants in Donetsk creates "club of angry patriots"

National Security Council Secretary announces 12 steps for Crimea's liberation developed by council

Explosions rock locomotive depot in Russia-occupied Melitopol

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:57
Poland says it is setting an example for others, particularly Germany, by sending MiG-29s to Ukraine
22:05
Czech Foreign Minister: UN Security Council needs reform, Russian presidency is the latest proof of this
21:45
Russian Ambassador to Belarus says nuclear weapons will be deployed to Belarus's westernmost regions
20:41
Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media
20:28
Czech Defence Minister says her country will supply more military aid to Ukraine
20:09
Zelenskyy: Only Ukraine's victory will put an end to Russian terror, there is no other way to stop it
19:38
Russian forces carry out 5 missile strikes and 22 airstrikes on 2 April – General Staff report
19:03
Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner
18:39
Hundreds gather at Russian-linked church in Khmelnytskyi where Ukrainian soldier was beaten
18:24
Thermoelectric power plant goes offline after Russian attacks
All News