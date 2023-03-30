All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Armed Forces repel 60 Russian attacks – General Staff report

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 30 March 2023, 06:32
Ukraine's Armed Forces repel 60 Russian attacks – General Staff report

On 29 March, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled more than 60 Russian attacks on 4 fronts.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces report on Facebook

Quote: "Over the last day, the enemy delivered 5 missile and 25 air strikes, and carried out 34 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

As a result of an air strike on the infrastructure of Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, and Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, civilians were injured, private houses and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Advertisement:

The enemy is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Ukrainian Armed Forces units repelled over 60 enemy attacks. Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka remain in the epicentre of the fighting."

Details: On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. Over the past day, the Russians fired on the settlements of Chernatske, Esman, Kucherivka, Bilopillia, Volfyne and Basivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as more than 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, including Udy, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Krasne, Pishchane, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Bochkove and Komisarove.

On the Lyman front, over the last 24 hours, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives in and around Stelmakhivka and Vyimka. The invaders deployed artillery to fire on Kupiansk, Kolodiazne, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Petropavlivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast; Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Kuzmyne, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Kolodiazi, Spirne and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers continued their assault on the city of Bakhmut. In the course of the Russians’ assault, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 28 attacks. At the same time, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka. They also fired on the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Novomarkove and Oleksandro-Shultyne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive actions towards Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. The invaders also fired on Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaisk, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Velyka Novosilka came under Russian fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians continue to conduct defensive actions. 

They fired on more than 20 settlements, including Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Staroukrainka, Charivne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoberyslav, Tomaryne, Rozlyv in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson itself.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force delivered 5 strikes on clusters of occupiers' personnel, and air defence units destroyed a Russian Su-24M bomber.

Units of Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery destroyed 3 clusters of Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment, an electronic warfare station, an ammunition storage point and 2 Russian fuel and lubricant depots.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
All News
Advertisement: