Ukraine's Armed Forces repel 60 Russian attacks – General Staff report

On 29 March, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled more than 60 Russian attacks on 4 fronts.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces report on Facebook



Quote: "Over the last day, the enemy delivered 5 missile and 25 air strikes, and carried out 34 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

As a result of an air strike on the infrastructure of Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, and Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, civilians were injured, private houses and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

The enemy is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Ukrainian Armed Forces units repelled over 60 enemy attacks. Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka remain in the epicentre of the fighting."

Details: On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. Over the past day, the Russians fired on the settlements of Chernatske, Esman, Kucherivka, Bilopillia, Volfyne and Basivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as more than 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, including Udy, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Krasne, Pishchane, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Bochkove and Komisarove.

On the Lyman front, over the last 24 hours, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives in and around Stelmakhivka and Vyimka. The invaders deployed artillery to fire on Kupiansk, Kolodiazne, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Petropavlivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast; Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Kuzmyne, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Kolodiazi, Spirne and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers continued their assault on the city of Bakhmut. In the course of the Russians’ assault, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 28 attacks. At the same time, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka. They also fired on the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Novomarkove and Oleksandro-Shultyne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive actions towards Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. The invaders also fired on Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaisk, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Velyka Novosilka came under Russian fire.



On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians continue to conduct defensive actions.

They fired on more than 20 settlements, including Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Staroukrainka, Charivne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoberyslav, Tomaryne, Rozlyv in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson itself.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force delivered 5 strikes on clusters of occupiers' personnel, and air defence units destroyed a Russian Su-24M bomber.

Units of Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery destroyed 3 clusters of Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment, an electronic warfare station, an ammunition storage point and 2 Russian fuel and lubricant depots.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!