All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy to Austrian Parliament: You cannot remain morally neutral against evil

European PravdaThursday, 30 March 2023, 10:49
Zelenskyy to Austrian Parliament: You cannot remain morally neutral against evil

On Thursday, during an address to the parliamentarians of Austria, which is a militarily neutral state, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised it is impossible to hold a morally neutral stance against evil.

This was reported by the correspondent of European Pravda.

During the speech, Zelenskyy invited Wolfgang Sobotka, the speaker of the lower house of the Austrian parliament, and other parliamentarians to Ukraine, so that they could see with their own eyes what the Russian war had brought to Ukraine.

"To see this means to understand our people. To understand how important each individual vote is in support of international law and Ukraine, when these issues are discussed at the UN General Assembly, the European Parliament or other international platforms.

We must understand the importance of not being morally neutral against evil. This is not about geopolitics... It is, however, that we must always remain humans and save our humanity," said the head of state, whose speech with a German translation was broadcast on the website of the Austrian parliament.

Zelenskyy thanked Austria for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, support for the energy sector, demining, and for the rehabilitation of Ukrainians who suffered from Russian aggression.

As a neutral country, Austria does not support Ukraine with weapons, but provides other kinds of assistance.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Zelenskyy's address to the Austrian parliamentarians was planned last year, but it never took place due to the resistance of the far-right Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ).

It is noteworthy that with the beginning of Zelenskyy's speech on Thursday, FPÖ representatives left the plenary meeting hall.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media

Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner

Priest of Moscow-linked church assaults soldier in Khmelnytskyi

"We are heading towards military defeat": ex-leader of Russian militants in Donetsk creates "club of angry patriots"

National Security Council Secretary announces 12 steps for Crimea's liberation developed by council

Explosions rock locomotive depot in Russia-occupied Melitopol

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:57
Poland says it is setting an example for others, particularly Germany, by sending MiG-29s to Ukraine
22:05
Czech Foreign Minister: UN Security Council needs reform, Russian presidency is the latest proof of this
21:45
Russian Ambassador to Belarus says nuclear weapons will be deployed to Belarus's westernmost regions
20:41
Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media
20:28
Czech Defence Minister says her country will supply more military aid to Ukraine
20:09
Zelenskyy: Only Ukraine's victory will put an end to Russian terror, there is no other way to stop it
19:38
Russian forces carry out 5 missile strikes and 22 airstrikes on 2 April – General Staff report
19:03
Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner
18:39
Hundreds gather at Russian-linked church in Khmelnytskyi where Ukrainian soldier was beaten
18:24
Thermoelectric power plant goes offline after Russian attacks
All News