All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Man who fled Russia after being convicted for daughter's anti-war drawing is detained in Minsk

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 30 March 2023, 11:34
Man who fled Russia after being convicted for daughter's anti-war drawing is detained in Minsk

Alexei Moskalyov, a Russian citizen who was convicted for an anti-war drawing done by his daughter and later escaped from house arrest, has been detained in Minsk.

Source: SOTA outlet, citing sources, Radio Liberty

Details: The secret services are thought to have determined Moskalyov's whereabouts as soon as he turned on his mobile phone.

Dmitry Zakhvatov, the Russian citizen's lawyer, could not absolutely confirm that his client had been detained, but noted that "according to indirect data, that is the case". Zakhvatov added that Moskalyov is not answering his phone right now.

In spring 2022, Alexei Moskalyov's daughter Masha, then 12, drew a picture of a woman standing in front of the flag of Ukraine and protecting a child from rockets flying in from Russia, during an art lesson.

 

The art teacher told the headteacher, who called the police. The Moskalyovs' apartment was searched.

On the single father’s social media, the police found comments in support of Ukraine, as well as caricatures of Russian President Vladimir Putin. After that, Moskalyov was initially charged with discrediting the Russian army and fined 32,000 roubles (US$415), and later a criminal case was opened on the same charge.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Moskalyov was placed under house arrest. His daughter was sent to a rehabilitation centre for minors, where her mobile phone was taken away so that she could not communicate with her father and to prevent human rights activists and volunteers from visiting her.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media

Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner

Priest of Moscow-linked church assaults soldier in Khmelnytskyi

"We are heading towards military defeat": ex-leader of Russian militants in Donetsk creates "club of angry patriots"

National Security Council Secretary announces 12 steps for Crimea's liberation developed by council

Explosions rock locomotive depot in Russia-occupied Melitopol

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:57
Poland says it is setting an example for others, particularly Germany, by sending MiG-29s to Ukraine
22:05
Czech Foreign Minister: UN Security Council needs reform, Russian presidency is the latest proof of this
21:45
Russian Ambassador to Belarus says nuclear weapons will be deployed to Belarus's westernmost regions
20:41
Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media
20:28
Czech Defence Minister says her country will supply more military aid to Ukraine
20:09
Zelenskyy: Only Ukraine's victory will put an end to Russian terror, there is no other way to stop it
19:38
Russian forces carry out 5 missile strikes and 22 airstrikes on 2 April – General Staff report
19:03
Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner
18:39
Hundreds gather at Russian-linked church in Khmelnytskyi where Ukrainian soldier was beaten
18:24
Thermoelectric power plant goes offline after Russian attacks
All News