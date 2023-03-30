All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Man who fled Russia after being convicted for daughter's anti-war drawing is detained in Minsk

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 30 March 2023, 11:34
Man who fled Russia after being convicted for daughter's anti-war drawing is detained in Minsk

Alexei Moskalyov, a Russian citizen who was convicted for an anti-war drawing done by his daughter and later escaped from house arrest, has been detained in Minsk.

Source: SOTA outlet, citing sources, Radio Liberty

Details: The secret services are thought to have determined Moskalyov's whereabouts as soon as he turned on his mobile phone.

Advertisement:

Dmitry Zakhvatov, the Russian citizen's lawyer, could not absolutely confirm that his client had been detained, but noted that "according to indirect data, that is the case". Zakhvatov added that Moskalyov is not answering his phone right now.

In spring 2022, Alexei Moskalyov's daughter Masha, then 12, drew a picture of a woman standing in front of the flag of Ukraine and protecting a child from rockets flying in from Russia, during an art lesson.

 

The art teacher told the headteacher, who called the police. The Moskalyovs' apartment was searched.

On the single father’s social media, the police found comments in support of Ukraine, as well as caricatures of Russian President Vladimir Putin. After that, Moskalyov was initially charged with discrediting the Russian army and fined 32,000 roubles (US$415), and later a criminal case was opened on the same charge.

Moskalyov was placed under house arrest. His daughter was sent to a rehabilitation centre for minors, where her mobile phone was taken away so that she could not communicate with her father and to prevent human rights activists and volunteers from visiting her.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
All News
Advertisement: