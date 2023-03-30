Man who fled Russia after being convicted for daughter's anti-war drawing is detained in Minsk

Alexei Moskalyov, a Russian citizen who was convicted for an anti-war drawing done by his daughter and later escaped from house arrest, has been detained in Minsk.

Source: SOTA outlet, citing sources, Radio Liberty

Details: The secret services are thought to have determined Moskalyov's whereabouts as soon as he turned on his mobile phone.

Dmitry Zakhvatov, the Russian citizen's lawyer, could not absolutely confirm that his client had been detained, but noted that "according to indirect data, that is the case". Zakhvatov added that Moskalyov is not answering his phone right now.

In spring 2022, Alexei Moskalyov's daughter Masha, then 12, drew a picture of a woman standing in front of the flag of Ukraine and protecting a child from rockets flying in from Russia, during an art lesson.

The art teacher told the headteacher, who called the police. The Moskalyovs' apartment was searched.

On the single father’s social media, the police found comments in support of Ukraine, as well as caricatures of Russian President Vladimir Putin. After that, Moskalyov was initially charged with discrediting the Russian army and fined 32,000 roubles (US$415), and later a criminal case was opened on the same charge.

Moskalyov was placed under house arrest. His daughter was sent to a rehabilitation centre for minors, where her mobile phone was taken away so that she could not communicate with her father and to prevent human rights activists and volunteers from visiting her.

