All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Union of Journalists contact police over infringements of journalists' rights near Kyiv monastery

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 30 March 2023, 13:24
Ukrainian Union of Journalists contact police over infringements of journalists' rights near Kyiv monastery

The Union of Journalists of Ukraine is reporting mass violations of journalists' rights near the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Monastery of the Caves).

Source: Union of Journalists of Ukraine; Suspilne news outlet

Details: It is noted that supporters of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) are covering cameras, swearing, threatening to beat reporters with sticks and pushing journalists.

Advertisement:

Suspilne has reported what happened to their film crew: one of the priests shoved its female correspondent and tore off the camera mount. The media outlet will be contacting the police regarding the obstruction of journalistic activity.

Quote: "We are calling on law enforcement agencies to monitor the tense situation near the Lavra more closely and to prevent violations of the rights of journalists as they perform their professional duties."

Background: On 30 March, the Ministry of Culture commission which was to have carried out an inventory of the property of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve was refused entry to the Lavra by UOC-MP parishioners.

Surrounded by supporters, Pavlo, the abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and Metropolitan of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), threatened journalists with violence and prevented them from doing their work. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
All News
Advertisement: