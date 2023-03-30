All Sections
Ukrainian Union of Journalists contact police over infringements of journalists' rights near Kyiv monastery

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 30 March 2023, 13:24
Ukrainian Union of Journalists contact police over infringements of journalists' rights near Kyiv monastery

The Union of Journalists of Ukraine is reporting mass violations of journalists' rights near the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Monastery of the Caves).

Source: Union of Journalists of Ukraine; Suspilne news outlet

Details: It is noted that supporters of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) are covering cameras, swearing, threatening to beat reporters with sticks and pushing journalists.

Suspilne has reported what happened to their film crew: one of the priests shoved its female correspondent and tore off the camera mount. The media outlet will be contacting the police regarding the obstruction of journalistic activity.

Quote: "We are calling on law enforcement agencies to monitor the tense situation near the Lavra more closely and to prevent violations of the rights of journalists as they perform their professional duties."

Background: On 30 March, the Ministry of Culture commission which was to have carried out an inventory of the property of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve was refused entry to the Lavra by UOC-MP parishioners.

Surrounded by supporters, Pavlo, the abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and Metropolitan of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), threatened journalists with violence and prevented them from doing their work. 

